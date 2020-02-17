Equinix Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.55.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $648.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.00. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $399.57 and a fifty-two week high of $636.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,683.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

