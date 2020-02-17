Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AeroVironment, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

AeroVironment stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,719. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $10,318,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15,127.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 86,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.