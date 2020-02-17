Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Topcon Corporation’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Topcon in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

