Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.