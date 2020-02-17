Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $104.22.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

