EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,622 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $273.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.75.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

