EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.75.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 346,812 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 669,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

