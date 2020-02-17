Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of FIE opened at €70.85 ($82.38) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.91. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.