Fiera Capital Corp Buys 4,068 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $178.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

