Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

