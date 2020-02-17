Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $298.92 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

