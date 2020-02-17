Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,043 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR opened at $10.31 on Monday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OR shares. National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

