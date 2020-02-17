Fiera Capital Corp Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.95.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

