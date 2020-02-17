Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $99.53 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.