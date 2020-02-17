Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 393 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diageo by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $160.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.97 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

