Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after buying an additional 85,421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after buying an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

