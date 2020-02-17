Fiera Capital Corp Sells 240 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $79.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,849,046. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

