Fiera Capital Corp Sells 66 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 199,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $208.53 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $223.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.65.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

