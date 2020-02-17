Fiera Capital Corp Sells 671 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

