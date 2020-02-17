Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTT. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$21.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.47. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.