First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,620,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,710,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.74 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.