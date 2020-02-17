First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.33% of York Water worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in York Water by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. York Water Co has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

YORW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. York Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

