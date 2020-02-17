First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,502 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Helen of Troy worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Shares of HELE opened at $192.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.