First Trust Advisors LP Buys 25,283 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNXM. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNXM stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

