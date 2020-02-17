First Trust Advisors LP Buys 76,758 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

