First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of First Merchants worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in First Merchants by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

