First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CNS stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

