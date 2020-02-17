First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 19,705 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II bought 30,295 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.