First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 321.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

PDD stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Pinduoduo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

