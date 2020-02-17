First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

CLH opened at $86.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

