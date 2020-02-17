First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 28,957 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 200,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $121.84 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

