First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 62,280 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 1,663.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC opened at $52.13 on Monday. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.