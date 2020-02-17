First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 8,614 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Crane by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 54,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

