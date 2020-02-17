First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 353,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,706 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

