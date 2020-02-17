First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

