First Trust Advisors LP Sells 107,483 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 107,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

