First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,081,497 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYCB opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

