First Trust Advisors LP Sells 412,438 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412,438 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 289,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

SVC opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.