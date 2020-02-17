First Trust Advisors LP Sells 441,757 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,757 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $116.20 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

