First Trust Advisors LP Sells 66,165 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 66,165 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AVX were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AVX by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

AVX stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. AVX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AVX’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AVX Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

