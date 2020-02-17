First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $172.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

