First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.52 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

