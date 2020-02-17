Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $343.63 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121,579 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $324.95 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

