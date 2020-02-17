Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.50.

FTS opened at C$58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.72. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

