Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$46.11 and a twelve month high of C$58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

