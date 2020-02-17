Forum Energy Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FET. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

NYSE FET opened at $1.02 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,096,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

