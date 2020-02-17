Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Forward Air worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

