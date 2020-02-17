Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

