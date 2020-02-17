Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) & Auburn National Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:AUBN) Critical Comparison

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Auburn National Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $57.50 million 2.83 $6.13 million N/A N/A Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 6.41 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Auburn National Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 9.93% 5.12% 0.49% Auburn National Bancorporation 27.58% 10.37% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Franklin Financial Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

