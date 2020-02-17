Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($90.39).

FRA:FRA opened at €69.28 ($80.56) on Thursday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.70.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

